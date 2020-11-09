Leeds ask Premier League to clarify offside rule after Patrick Bamford's disallowed goal vs Crystal Palace

Leeds have asked the Premier League and the referees' body PGMOL to clarify the offside rule following Patrick Bamford's controversially disallowed goal against Crystal Palace on Saturday.

Bamford thought he had equalised for Leeds in the first half at Selhurst Park when he flicked the ball over Vicente Guaita, but VAR ruled out the strike for a marginal offside.

Leeds boss Marcelo Bielsa did not want to comment on the incident after the game - which Leeds went on to lose 4-1 - but the club have now taken it up with the necessary authorities.

The implementation of the offside rule by VAR has been a bone of contention in the Premier League this season, with Liverpool asking the league to investigate after Jordan Henderson's late winner against Everton was ruled out last month.

Gallagher: I can't say if Bamford call was right

Former Premier League referee Dermot Gallagher acknowledged the decision to rule out Bamford's goal was controversial but refused to be drawn on if the call was ultimately correct.

There has been criticism of the way technicians at Stockley Park have drawn the lines, and question marks raised around the change in interpretation of the offside rule this season.

However Gallagher reiterated that the VAR can only review the images made available to him.

"I'm not going to defend it, I'm not going to back it, all I can say is on the day with what the VAR had at his disposal, that's where he drew the lines, that's the image he had, that's the decision he took," Gallagher said on Ref Watch.

"I can't say it's wrong, I can't say it's right, others will judge. I don't know where Sakho is, that is what was available and that is what he made the decision on.

"I am not a technician in the VAR room. I have been quite open and transparent, I've said I think it's a really, really tough call - there's no doubt about that.

"Whichever way he called it, you are going to unravel it. I've only got to look in the media over the last 24 hours, not many people are happy about it."

Asked by Stephen Warnock what credentials the technicians who draw the lines and assist the on-pitch referee have, Gallagher, who officiated in England's top flight between 1992 and 2007, downplayed a lack of experience being an issue.

"They are experts in their field," Gallagher added. "When you are talking about technology like this it's no good having multi, multi million pound technology and having people straight out of university. These are very skilled and experienced people.

"I never once said it was clear and obvious. What I said is the images that were relayed to the VAR were the best he had available at the time.

"That is what he had to make his decision off. That is the image he had, that's where the lines were drawn and that is where he had to make his decision.

"He made his decision, offside. I'm not backing it, I'm not decrying it. Like you I have to live with it, I might not like it."

Crystal Palace are eighth in the Premier League after Ebere Eze inspired them to a fine 4-1 win over Leeds United at Selhurst Park on Saturday.

It was a case of deja-vu for Leeds, on the wrong end of a 4-1 defeat having lost by the same scoreline to Leicester last Monday despite dominating possession. Bielsa's side were ultimately well beaten by a much-improved Palace, although they were justifiably aggrieved at a Patrick Bamford 'goal' being disallowed at 1-0.

Scott Dann's first strike since December 2017 gave Palace an early lead (12), as the centre-back rose to head beyond Illan Meslier from Eze's corner. Eze, making only his fourth league start since his £19.5m switch from QPR last summer, then produced a brilliant free-kick to extend Palace's lead (22).

That came after Bamford had seen an equaliser ruled out for offside by VAR, but the Leeds striker thrashed in his seventh Premier League goal of the season to reduce the arrears (27).

Helder Costa inadvertently stabbed Patrick Van Aanholt's cross past Meslier at his near post prior to the break (42) before Jordan Ayew sealed the victory with a cool finish from Wilfried Zaha's pass (70).

The result leaves Leeds in 15th place.