Georginio Rutter transfer: Brighton activate Leeds forward's £40m release clause

Georginio Rutter scored eight goals and assisted 16 in 51 appearances for Leeds last season; no other club can activate the release clause after Brighton beat the 12am deadline on Thursday morning

By Sky Sports News senior reporter Tim Thornton

Thursday 15 August 2024 10:32, UK

Watch every league goal scored by Georginio Rutter for Leeds United in the 2023/24 season

Brighton have activated a £40m release clause in Leeds forward Georginio Rutter's contract.

No other club can activate the clause after the deadline expired overnight (12am Thursday), so Rutter will either go to Brighton or remain at Elland Road.

Leeds want Rutter to stay and are doing everything they can to persuade him, but the decision is now with the player.

Rutter has verbally agreed to join Brighton with immediate effect and a medical could follow in the next 48 hours.

Leeds signed Rutter in January of last year on a five-and-a-half-year contract from Hoffenheim for a club-record deal, which could rise to £35m.

Rutter played 28 minutes in Wednesday night's 3-0 Carabao Cup defeat against Middlesbrough at Elland Road.

Highlights of the Carabao Cup first round match between Leeds United and Middlesbrough.

The 22-year-old scored eight goals and assisted 16 in a total of 51 appearances last season as Leeds missed out on an immediate Premier League return after relegation.

Rutter's sale would become a record for a player in the Championship who has not just been relegated if it goes through. The current record sale out of the Championship remains Romeo Lavia from Southampton, after they were relegated in 2023, to Chelsea for £58m.

Record Championship sales

  • Romeo Lavia: Southampton to Chelsea - £58m
  • Nathan Ake: Bournemouth to Man City - £41m
  • *Georginio Rutter: Leeds to Brighton - £40m (yet to be completed)
  • James Maddison: Leicester to Tottenham - £40m
  • Harvey Barnes: Leicester to Newcastle - £39m

The Frenchman's departure would be another major loss for Leeds who have lost Archie Gray and Crysencio Summerville to Tottenham and West Ham respectively.

Rutter could become Brighton's sixth signing

Rutter could become Brighton's sixth summer signing as new boss Fabian Hurzeler prepares for his first campaign in charge.

Brighton on Wednesday announced the signing of 20-year-old Brajan Gruda from Bundesliga side Mainz in a £25m deal.

Gruda joined Yankuba Minteh, Mats Wieffer, Ibrahim Osman, Malick Junior Yalcouyé and Amario Cozier-Duberry on the south coast.

On Gruda, Hurzeler said: "I'm really pleased to get the opportunity to work with Brajan. I saw the big impact he made last season in the Bundesliga and he's a player I admire a lot.

"The Premier League will be a different challenge but I'm looking forward to working with Brajan and helping to develop his big potential."

Milner: Hurzeler can be the Premier League's new Klopp

Milner

There is very little James Milner has not experienced or encountered over the course of a professional career that has recently entered its third decade, but playing under a manager seven years his junior is one of them.

Now 38, Milner is one of the division's oldest serving players, and a stalwart of the game. Comparatively, Brighton's new boss Fabian Hurzeler, at 31 years of age, is the league's youngest-ever permanent head coach.

The American-born German will be the first manager to take charge of a Premier League game having been born - in February 1993 - after the competition started.

"There is a good mix of the last manager [Roberto De Zerbi], who was build-up orientated, but maybe a bit of Jurgen Klopp thrown in.

"In terms of how we defend especially, the focus is on high intensity, counter-pressing and quick reactions to turnovers. The manager has put his own stamp and intensity on things, he wants us to play front foot with and without the ball."

Read Laura Hunter's Milner interview in full here

