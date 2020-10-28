Southend settle tax bill as winding-up petition against them is dismissed

Southend have settled their tax debt and a winding-up petition against them has been dismissed in the specialist Insolvency and Companies Court.
The Sky Bet League Two club had been given more time to settle an outstanding debt of almost £500,000 to HM Revenue and Customs at an adjourned hearing in September.
Chief ICC Judge Briggs was told at a remote hearing by a lawyer representing Southend that all debts had been paid in full on Wednesday morning.
The winding-up petition had been adjourned for a fourth time last month to allow Southend to continue repaying the debt in instalments.
Southend have been able to refinance the club after it was announced in April that agreement had been reached with the local council to sell their Roots Hall ground to planning developers.
Trending
- The young defenders who could cover Van Dijk, Fabinho
- Man Utd: Old Trafford ready to hold 23,500 fans
- Wilshere's turning point & where next?
- Red Bull & Albon: What now for F1 2021?
- AJ: Usyk is smart, but I’m here to hurt
- Klopp: Fabinho injury 'last thing we needed'
- Ndombele unfazed by previous Mourinho criticism
- Exposing the myth of Usyk's last loss - 'I didn't KO him!'
- Barca 'agree to join Euro Super League' as Bartomeu resigns
- View from Spain: 'Bartomeu threw in the towel'
Over 500 new homes are planned to be built on the site when the club move to their new Fossetts Farm stadium.