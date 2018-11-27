League One round-up: Portsmouth and Sunderland win

Josh Maja scored as Sunderland beat Barnsley

Goals from Ollie Hawkins and Ronan Curtis earned leaders Portsmouth a 2-0 win at home to Walsall.

Hawkins' back-post header put Pompey in front against the run of play after 25 minutes but Curtis put them 2-0 ahead early in the second half when he tucked home the rebound after his first shot was saved.

Sunderland remain four points behind in second as they allowed Barnsley back into their game at the Stadium of Light before running out 4-2 winners.

Quick-fire goals from Aiden McGeady - a penalty - and Josh Maja put the home side firmly in control. Lynden Gooch added a third with a deflected effort but Kieffer Moore pulled one back before half-time, drilling in at the second attempt.

It was game on when Moore headed in at the near post in the 61st minute, only for Luke O'Nien to secure the points with Sunderland's fourth seven minutes from time.

In-form Luton moved up to third as they made it 10 home games unbeaten with a 4-0 win against Bradford.

Marcus Maddison's superb left-foot strike was enough for Peterborough to beat AFC Wimbledon and move Steve Evans' side fourth, while Charlton came from behind to beat Burton 2-1.

Doncaster moved above opponents Blackpool and into seventh with a 2-0 win at the Keepmoat Stadium. Liverpool loanee Herbie Kane's thumping drive from distance went in off the underside of the crossbar and John Marquis' curling effort sealed victory.

Wycombe came from behind to claim a 2-1 success at Accrington. Sean McConville turned in the opening goal, but after Wycombe equalised through Scott Kashket they snatched the points in the first minute of time added on when Alex Samuel lashed home.

Marcus Browne scored twice as Oxford beat a stubborn Rochdale side 4-2. Bristol Rovers lost again as Gillingham left the Memorial Stadium with a 2-1 win.

Goals from Timothee Dieng and Sam Mantom earned Southend a 2-0 win against 10-man Scunthorpe, a fine solo goal from Greg Docherty set Shrewsbury on their way to a 2-0 victory over Plymouth and two goals in as many minutes from Wes Burns and Ched Evans helped Fleetwood to a 3-0 win over Coventry.