Sky Bet League One fixtures 2019/20: Sunderland host Oxford in opener

Sunderland will begin their bid for promotion to the Sky Bet Championship by welcoming Oxford United to the Stadium of Light, while Ipswich will travel to Burton Albion.

Jack Ross's side, who suffered play-off final heartache last season, then continue the new League One campaign with key quick-fire fixtures against fellow promotion-hopefuls Ipswich and Portsmouth.

Bolton start life in England's third tier with a trip to Wycombe Wanderers, while Rochdale go to Tranmere Rovers and Portsmouth face a visit to Shrewsbury Town on August 3.

Newly-promoted sides Bury and MK Dons face off on day one at Gigg Lane, while last season's League Two champions Lincoln City host Accrington Stanley.

MK Dons host AFC Wimbledon on September 7, with the reverse fixture at Kingsmeadow set for April 18.

Sunderland will take on Bolton on Boxing Day before facing reverse fixtures against Ipswich and Portsmouth at the start of February. They play Peterborough at home in April before ending with a trip to Rotherham on the final day on May 3.

Ipswich host MK Dons on the last day of the season, while Bolton travel to Oxford, Portsmouth head to Burton and Peterborough welcome Tranmere Rovers.

Opening day fixtures

A.F.C. Wimbledon v Rotherham United

Blackpool v Bristol Rovers

Burton Albion v Ipswich Town

Bury v Milton Keynes Dons

Coventry City v Southend United

Doncaster Rovers v Gillingham

Lincoln City v Accrington Stanley

Peterborough United v Fleetwood Town

Shrewsbury Town v Portsmouth

Sunderland v Oxford United

Tranmere Rovers v Rochdale

Wycombe Wanderers v Bolton Wanderers

Final day fixtures

A.F.C. Wimbledon v Coventry City

Accrington Stanley v Wycombe Wanderers

Blackpool v Doncaster Rovers

Burton Albion v Portsmouth

Bury v Fleetwood Town

Gillingham v Bristol Rovers

Ipswich Town v Milton Keynes Dons

Lincoln City v Rochdale

Oxford United v Bolton Wanderers

Peterborough United v Tranmere Rovers

Rotherham United v Sunderland

Southend United v Shrewsbury Town

Key dates in the EFL season

The 2019/20 Sky Bet EFL season kicks off over the weekend of August 2-5.

The Carabao Cup starts the following weekend, before concluding at Wembley on Sunday March 1, while the EFL Trophy begins week commencing September 2 and reaches its climax on Sunday April 5.

The season-ending Sky Bet EFL play-offs will once again be staged at Wembley, this time across two weekends in May due to the national stadium's Euro 2020 commitments. The League Two final will take place on Saturday May 16, before League One and the Championship take centre stage the following weekend on Sunday May 24 and Monday May 25 respectively.

