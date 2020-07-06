Tony Pulis distances himself from Bristol City return after Lee Johnson sacking

Tony Pulis has been out of work since leaving Middlesbrough in May 2019

Tony Pulis has distanced himself from the Bristol City manager's job after Lee Johnson was sacked on Saturday.

Pulis was the early favourite with the bookmakers to replace Johnson, whose four-year reign at Ashton Gate came to an end following their home defeat to Cardiff.

Pulis, who managed Bristol City between July 1999 and January 2000, is understood to be flattered by their interest.

Lee Johnson was sacked by Bristol City on Saturday

However, the 62-year-old has told friends he needs more time away from the game before considering any return to management.

Pulis has been out of the game since leaving Middlesbrough over a year ago. He spent much of his coaching career in the Premier League with Stoke, Crystal Palace and West Brom.

Johnson's departure from Bristol City came after a nine-game winless run, stretching back to mid-February.

Their poor form sees them lying 12th in the Championship, nine points off the play-offs and 11 points clear of the relegation places, with five matches to go.