 Skip to content

Nottingham Forest: Club expect to avoid FIFA punishment over transfer administration error

Nottingham Forest expect to avoid FIFA punishment despite a transfer admin error regarding Jonjo Shelvey's move to Trabzonspor last summer; the transfer was initially a loan that breached FIFA's rules on the number of international loans allowed which is seven per club

Rob Dorsett

Senior Reporter, Sky Sports News @RobDorsettSky

Thursday 4 January 2024 19:06, UK

A general view of Nottingham Forest branded corner flags at the end of the Premier League match at the City Ground, Nottingham. Picture date: Friday August 18, 2023.
Image: Nottingham Forest do not expect to face FIFA punishment

Nottingham Forest expect to avoid punishment from FIFA despite an administrative error meaning they confirmed a transfer which would have breached the rules on the number of international loans allowed, Sky Sports News has learned.

On September 14, Forest agreed a deal with Rizespor for Jonjo Shelvey for the midfielder to move to Turkey on a season-long loan.

However, when Forest officials tried to register that deal on the FIFA portal, they were blocked from doing so, because it would have exceeded the limit on the number of international loans allowed by one club.

Nottingham Forest&#39;s Jonjo Shelvey during the Premier League match at the City Ground, Nottingham. Picture date: Sunday March 5, 2023. See PA story SOCCER Forest. Photo credit should read: Nick Potts/PA Wire. RESTRICTIONS: EDITORIAL USE ONLY No use with unauthorised audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or "live" services. Online in-match use limited to 120 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club/league/player publications.
Image: Forest signed Jonjo Shelvey from Newcastle last January

Clubs are only allowed to loan out seven players internationally at any one time to try to prevent the stockpiling of talent.

FIFA is yet to comment after being contacted by Sky Sports News. It is understood Forest have received assurances from the world governing body that they will not be punished.

Trending

When Forest's officials realised the issue, they quickly re-negotiated the deal with Rizespor, making the move substantive, rather than a loan. Shelvey went on to sign a year-long contract with the Turkish club.

By that stage, both the club and the Premier League had announced the deal had been completed as a loan.

Also See:

The confusion arose, Sky Sports News understands, because Forest expected 21-year-old Alex Mighten's loan deal with Belgian Pro League side KV Kortrijk to be classified by FIFA as a youth loan, whereas in fact he was registered as a senior player.

Sky Sports News has learned that, prior to his move, Shelvey had a significant falling out with the then manager, Steve Cooper, who as a result refused to have him as part of his first-team plans.

However, Sky Sports News has been told that break down in relations had nothing to do with the administrative mistake, which ultimately led to Shelvey's loan move to Turkey being made substantive.

Win £250,000 with Super 6!
Win £250,000 with Super 6!

Correctly predict six scorelines to win £250,000 for free with Super 6. Entries by 3pm Saturday.

Around Sky

Other Sports

Get Sky Sports

Football

How to watch World Darts, EFL, ATP & WTA Tennis, NFL and more