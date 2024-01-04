Nottingham Forest: Club expect to avoid FIFA punishment over transfer administration error

Nottingham Forest expect to avoid punishment from FIFA despite an administrative error meaning they confirmed a transfer which would have breached the rules on the number of international loans allowed, Sky Sports News has learned.

On September 14, Forest agreed a deal with Rizespor for Jonjo Shelvey for the midfielder to move to Turkey on a season-long loan.

However, when Forest officials tried to register that deal on the FIFA portal, they were blocked from doing so, because it would have exceeded the limit on the number of international loans allowed by one club.

Image: Forest signed Jonjo Shelvey from Newcastle last January

Clubs are only allowed to loan out seven players internationally at any one time to try to prevent the stockpiling of talent.

FIFA is yet to comment after being contacted by Sky Sports News. It is understood Forest have received assurances from the world governing body that they will not be punished.

When Forest's officials realised the issue, they quickly re-negotiated the deal with Rizespor, making the move substantive, rather than a loan. Shelvey went on to sign a year-long contract with the Turkish club.

By that stage, both the club and the Premier League had announced the deal had been completed as a loan.

The confusion arose, Sky Sports News understands, because Forest expected 21-year-old Alex Mighten's loan deal with Belgian Pro League side KV Kortrijk to be classified by FIFA as a youth loan, whereas in fact he was registered as a senior player.

Sky Sports News has learned that, prior to his move, Shelvey had a significant falling out with the then manager, Steve Cooper, who as a result refused to have him as part of his first-team plans.

However, Sky Sports News has been told that break down in relations had nothing to do with the administrative mistake, which ultimately led to Shelvey's loan move to Turkey being made substantive.