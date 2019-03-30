Blackpool News

WATCH: Curtis Tilt scores dramatic overhead kick for Blackpool

Last Updated: 30/03/19 8:42pm
0:21
A stunning overhead kick from Curtis Tilt rescued play-off chasing Blackpool a point in a dramatic 2-2 draw at home to Plymouth.

Heading into the final 10 minutes of the game at Bloomfield Road, Argyle were 2-0 up and cruising towards victory thanks to goals from Freddie Ladapo and Ryan Edwards.

But the closer to the finish line they got, the more style Blackpool exuded. Marc Bola netted with six minutes to play to set up a grandstand finish, but though the home fans may have willed a dramatic equaliser, they probably would not have imagined how it would manifest.

A lofty pass from the left flank to the far post from Bola was knocked on by Nya Kirby and Curtis Tilt shifted his body, connected with a difficult overhead kick and stuck the ball out of the reach of Plymouth goalkeeper Matt Macey.

