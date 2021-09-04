Oldham's League Two match against Barrow delayed after fan on-pitch protest against club ownership

Oldham's League Two clash with Barrow on Saturday was delayed mid-match as fans invaded the pitch in protest against the club's ownership.

With their team 23rd in League Two and 3-0 down to Barrow at Boundary Park, fans had enough and entered the pitch midway through the second half.

A small number made their way to the centre circle and sat down in protest, with more joining as the players were escorted off by the referee.

The match finished 3-0 after play resumed, with Oldham remaining 23rd in the table having lost five of their opening six league matches.

A meeting between chairman Abdallah Lemsagam and supporters groups this week failed to resolve any issues that have led to growing tension and previous demonstrations against the regime.

Representatives of fans' groups Push The Bounday (PTB) and Oldham Athletic Supporters' Foundation met Dubai-based Lemsagam via Zoom, but they have been left disillusioned by the board's failure to acknowledge their concerns.

The supporters' group representatives - one from each organisation - put forward reasons for the recent protests, including the role of the sporting director.

Removing Mohamed Lemsagam from this position, amid concerns of interference with management and poor recruitment, was proposed, but not entertained by Lemsagam, Mohamed's brother, who put protests down to results rather than the regime.