Andre Ayew leaves Swansea as Wayne Routledge is offered a new contract

Andre Ayew has left Swansea City after his contract expired at the end of the domestic season.
Ghana captain Ayew leaves the Liberty Stadium despite ending the previous two seasons under Steve Cooper as Swansea's top scorer.
The 31-year-old has scored 35 goals in 106 appearances since rejoining Swansea from West Ham for an initial £18m in January 2018.
Ayew originally joined Swansea on a free transfer from Marseille back in 2015 scoring 12 goals in 35 appearances in the Premier League, before joining West Ham for £20.5m a season later.
Routledge, who has spent 10 years with the Welsh side making over 300 appearances, has been offered a one-year contract extension.
The midfielder is currently undergoing his recovery from knee surgery.
Conor Hourihane, Marc Guehi and Freddie Woodman have returned to Aston Villa, Chelsea and Newcastle United respectively following their loan spells in the Championship.
Several members of the U23s have also been released, including Jordi Govea who was signed from Real Madrid in 2018.
Cooper's side missed out on promotion to the Premier League following their 2-0 loss to Brentford in the Championship play-off final in May.