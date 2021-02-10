Keith Curle sacked as Northampton manager

Northampton Town have sacked their manager Keith Curle and his assistant Colin West.

The Cobblers are second from bottom of League One with six wins from 26 games. They have lost 14 and drawn six leaving them level on points with Swindon and Wigan.

The most recent defeat came on Tuesday against Wigan.

Curle's side have scored just 20 goals in the league this season.

The former Wimbledon, Manchester City, Wolves and Sheffield United defender was appointed manager in October 2018.

He led the club into League One last June with a 4-0 win over Exeter in the League Two play-off final at Wembley.

Chairman Kelvin Thomas said on the club's website: "We have a huge amount of respect for Keith and Colin and we will always owe them a debt of gratitude for the promotion they achieved but we feel a change is now required.

"Our results, and in particular our lack of goals, have left us in a very difficult position in the league and we believe that this decision is in the best interests of the club as we battle to retain our League One status.

1:53 Highlights of the Sky Bet League One game between Northampton and Wigan.

"Keith and Colin leave with our thanks and our best wishes and their time at the club will go down as a success, especially managing us through the difficult period of Covid 19."

Under 18s coach Jon Brady has been put in caretaker charge and will be assisted by Ian Sampson and Marc Richards.

"Jon has a wealth of experience both as a player and a manager, he also has a good knowledge of the club and our younger players and we are fortunate to be able to call on him," added Thomas.

"He will be assisted by Ian Sampson and Marc Richards. Both are rightly Northampton Town legends, they have a huge amount of experience in the game and a deep knowledge of and affection for the club and I am sure all supporters will join me in wishing Jon, Ian and Marc well."