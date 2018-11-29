David Wagner says Huddersfield Town midfielder Philip Billing is 'incomparable' for his age

Huddersfield head coach David Wagner says he does not know another 22-year-old who is comparable to Philip Billing.

The Dane has featured in all 13 of the Terriers' Premier League games this season and Wagner says that is due to the fact he has added determination and willingness to defend to his game this season.

Huddersfield boss David Wagner has praised the improvement made by Philip Billing

"He is a player you will rarely find in football with all the skills he has," Wagner said ahead of their home game with Brighton on Saturday.

"I cannot name you one 22-year-old player who is comparable with him. He is 6' 6", left-footed, with an unbelievable shot; quick vision; technique; long throw-in; endurance and now, fighting spirit as well.

"I can't name you a player [like him] but obviously I am not a scout, maybe some scouts are able to do it!

Wagner will try to guide his side to back-to-back Premier League wins when they face Brighton

"Phil has added to his game this season. Since pre-season started, he has the mindset for defending and aggression and that it is enjoyable to defend.

"He has added intensity and aggression into his game. Everything else he had before.

"When I speak with him he is so hungry and so greedy to continue this and even in training he looks very good, day in, day out."

Australia international Aaron Mooy has been one of Huddersfield's key players since they were promoted to the Premier League and scored both goals in their 2-0 win at Wolves last time out.

Aaron Mooy will represent Australia at the Asian Cup in January

Mooy is set to miss much of their January fixture programme in order to represent the Socceroos at the Asian Cup but Wagner insists it is too early to worry about that situation.

"We are in touch with them [Australia] but have been since I arrived because he is always away for international breaks!" he added.

"This is too far away to get our head around to lose energy about something that is happening in January, especially for Aaron.

"We need to keep the focus on the important things, and this is Brighton, who have the same situation with their goalkeeper [Mat Ryan].

"We will deal with it, speak with the [Australian] federation and see what happens with it when the competition starts."

Victory against Brighton at the John Smith's Stadium would see Wagner's side win consecutive Premier League matches, something he admits is hard for the smaller teams in the division to achieve.

"Back-to-back wins in the Premier League are so hard to achieve, for clubs like us," said Wagner.

"We know this is something very big. We did it only twice last season and we have the opportunity to do it again at home against a very good opponent.

"If we can reach our level, we are uncomfortable to play against, we want to make sure it is uncomfortable for Brighton to play against us and that we have enough to get a result."