Huddersfield's Ramadan Sobhi returns to Egyptian club Al Ahly on loan for six months

Ramadan Sobhi is set to return to Egyptian club Al Ahly on loan from Huddersfield until the end of the season.

The 21-year-old winger will make the switch when the transfer window opens on January 1, pending international and Premier League clearance.

The Egyptian has only appeared four times off the bench in the Premier League this season, having struggled with a knee injury at the beginning of the campaign.

Sobhi said on Twitter: "Today I return back to my country for six months to help my childhood club in the African Champions League [and] make my way back to the National Team ... I'll be back stronger next season!"

Huddersfield boss David Wagner said: "Ramadan has been a little unlucky with circumstances this season. After a decent pre-season, he suffered an injury just before the start of the Premier League and it took some time to clear.

"When he eventually regained full fitness, other players were ahead of him in the team and he hasn't been able to force his way into the line-up. He is keen for this loan move to happen and I think it is the best for everyone at this stage."

Sobhi is an Egypt international, with 28 caps, who came through the youth academy at Al Ahly and shone at first-team level before joining Stoke in 2016.