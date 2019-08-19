Huddersfield granted extension to respond to FA charge over kit stunt

Huddersfield Town have been granted an extension to respond to an FA charge of misconduct relating to a breach of kit and advertising regulations.

The Sky Bet Championship club have until 5pm on Wednesday to respond, though it is understood the extension relates to paperwork and nothing serious.

Huddersfield were penalised back in July for sporting shirts heavily-branded with the logo of betting company Paddy Power in a friendly with Rochdale. It was later revealed to be a publicity stunt.

Huddersfield wore the controversial strip in a pre-season friendly against Rochdale on July 17

Sky Sports News reported in July that the Terriers could face FA punishment after they were asked to explain their new shirt sponsor.

By wearing that kit in a pre-season friendly, the club have breached section C.2i of the FA's Kit and Advertising regulations, which states a jersey is permitted to have "one single area not exceeding 250 square centimetres on the front of the shirt".

The Yorkshire-based club caused a stir when they unveiled their supposed new kit for the upcoming season, a shirt featuring a huge diagonal sash with their new sponsors 'Paddy Power' written down it.

The Terriers then turned up for their pre-season friendly with Rochdale on July 17 wearing that same strip, which the club website described as "a modern spin on the traditional blue and white striped home shirt".

However, they revealed a day later that it was all part of a publicity stunt called 'Save Our Shirt' - a campaign to return the sacred shirt to the fans removing the main sponsor from the kit completely.

Since revealing Huddersfield Town joined in the campaign, the betting company has struck deals with Motherwell, Newport County and Southend United to 'unsponsor' their kits.