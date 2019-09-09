Danny Cowley agrees to become new Huddersfield boss

Danny Cowley is set to be appointed as Huddersfield boss after over three seasons in charge of Lincoln

Lincoln City boss Danny Cowley has agreed to become the new manager of Huddersfield Town, Sky Sports News understands.

Jan Siewert departed Huddersfield after managing just one victory from his 19 games in charge of the Yorkshire side.

After the German's dismissal, Mark Hudson was named as the Terriers' interim boss and oversaw their Sky Bet Championship games against Cardiff, Reading and Luton, which all ended in defeats.

Huddersfield are currently second from bottom in the Championship table after earning just one point from six games at the start of the season.

Cowley, who has been in charge of Lincoln for the past three years alongside his brother Nicky, distanced himself from a move to West Yorkshire on Tuesday night.

He said: "For us, no disrespect to Huddersfield, who are an excellent club and have had an amazing period getting into the Premier League, but we have worked very hard at this football club over the years we have been here.

"Our club is in a really good place, so for us to consider moving our families and ourselves from this football club it would have to be the perfect opportunity."

Cowley had previously admitted to holding discussions with Huddersfield over the vacant position, but dismissed speculation that he was about to take over as Sheffield Wednesday boss, prior to Garry Monk's recent appointment at Hillsborough.

He is set to depart Sincil Bank after managing 176 games for Lincoln, overseeing the club's promotion in back to the Football League in 2017.

The former Imps boss also guided his team to the quarter-finals of the FA Cup in the 2016/17 campaign when Lincoln were still in the National League, defeating Burnley, Ipswich and Brighton in the process.

Cowley's side were crowned League Two champions last term, winning the division by a six-point margin.

His first game in charge will be against Sheffield Wednesday at the John Smith's Stadium on Saturday, live on Sky Sports Football from 11.30am; kick-off 12pm.