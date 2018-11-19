Brighton name Paul Barber as deputy chairman, adding to role as chief executive

Brighton chief executive Paul Barber is also taking on a role as the club's deputy chairman with immediate effect.

Barber has been with the club since 2012 and has won a number of awards for his work at the Amex Stadium, as well as being part of the leadership team that saw them promoted to the Premier League at the end of the 2016-17 season.

He has also been elected to various roles with the Premier League, EFL and Football Association, where he is a current member of the FA Council.

As recently as last week, Barber was also appointed to the Professional Game Board as a Premier League representative, replacing Ivan Gazidis who recently left Arsenal and moved to Italy with AC Milan.

Brighton chairman Tony Bloom said, "During his six and a half years as the club's chief executive, Paul has overseen a sustained period of growth for the Albion, on and off the pitch.

"In recognition of the way the club is growing and developing, the board has decided that in addition to his current responsibilities as our chief executive, Paul will become deputy chairman of the club.

"It is a promotion that is well deserved.

"Paul has declined recent opportunities to pursue roles at bigger clubs, preferring instead to invest his energies and considerable football experience to help establish our club in the Premier League.

"The club's board and I am delighted he has chosen this option."