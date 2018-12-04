Chris Hughton hails Brighton after outstanding Crystal Palace victory

2:47 Chris Hughton says Brighton were outstanding from the very start of their 3-1 win against Crystal Palace. Chris Hughton says Brighton were outstanding from the very start of their 3-1 win against Crystal Palace.

Chris Hughton believes Brighton's "outstanding" victory over Crystal Palace was one of the best they've achieved in the Premier League.

The Seagulls survived Shane Duffy's early red card to record a stunning 3-1 victory over their rivals at the Amex Stadium on Tuesday.

"We were outstanding," Hughton told Sky Sports. "From the start, 11 versus 11, we were good.

"The moments that changed the game - going down to 10 men - the fact we got the second goal so quick after that put us in good stead.

"To play against a very talented Crystal Palace side, with some very good offensive options, and restrict them to no clear chances, we had to defend well. We were outstanding."

When asked where the result ranked among their Premier League victories, the Brighton boss added: "This is right up there, only because of the circumstances of the game not because it was against Crystal Palace.

"It's the fact we went down to 10 men against a very talented team. That's hard. It was a shame they scored the penalty as we were worthy of a 3-0 scoreline."

Glenn Murray fired Brighton ahead from the penalty spot against his former club but Palace were handed the initiative by Duffy's dismissal four minutes later.

But goals from substitutes Leon Balogun, just 25 seconds after coming on, and Florin Andone had the Seagulls three up at the break, meaning Luka Milivojevic's late penalty was mere consolation.

"You want desire from a team to make sure they don't have it that comfortable for the opposition," Hughton said.

"Its four games now that we've played in games where a player has been sent off, some had gone for us, some have gone against us.

"We knew we had to work harder than they did in the second half and it paid dividends.

"We were disciplined in the second half. The second goal got us a bit of distance in the game and the third goal was outstanding."

Asked to comment on Duffy's head-butt on Patrick van Aanholt, Hughton said: "He's an experienced professional, an international professional.

"There will be nobody that knows that you cannot get away with that more than Shane will.

"We'll miss him for three games but we have a quad at the moment that are really pushing. It's an opportunity for someone else."