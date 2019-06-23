Leandro Trossard set for Brighton move after £18m fee agreed with Genk

Brighton have agreed a deal to sign Belgian winger Leandro Trossard from Genk for £18m, Sky Sports News understands.

Representatives of the player are in England to finalise the deal, which would represent a record transfer fee for the Seagulls, surpassing the £17m they paid for Alireza Jahanbakhsh last summer.

Trossard, 24, will become Graham Potter's second signing as Brighton manager after they finalised the transfer of centre-back Matt Clarke from League One side Portsmouth on Saturday.

The winger captained Genk to their fourth Belgian league title last season, scoring 22 goals and registering 11 assists in 47 appearances across all competitions.

Trossard is yet to be capped at senior level for Belgium despite being called up multiple times by Roberto Martinez, but he has featured for his country at all youth age groups.

He joined the Genk academy as a 15-year-old and had spells on loan at Belgian second division sides Lommel United, Westerlo and OH Leuven before becoming a first-team regular.

