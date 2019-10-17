Brighton must take care of Aaron Connolly, says Graham Potter

Brighton boss Graham Potter says teenage starlet Aaron Connolly needs to be protected following his rapid rise from academy prospect to international striker.

Connolly made his debut for the Republic of Ireland last weekend, coming off the bench in the goalless draw in Georgia before playing the opening 69 minutes of Tuesday's 2-0 defeat to Switzerland.

The teenager's elevation to national-team level followed two goals against Tottenham on his first Premier League start less than a fortnight ago.

"He's had quite a couple of weeks, hasn't he? He's 19-years-old, we have to look after him, make sure that he has a long successful career," said Potter ahead of Saturday's game at Aston Villa.

"But he was great in the (Spurs) game for us, not just his goals, I thought his overall contribution to the team was really good, pressed well, defended well.

"And then just for him to get that international debut, it's fantastic for him - disappointed obviously for him and the Irish boys that the result wasn't what they wanted.

"But that's part of life as well, he has to deal with that and it's now case of recovering him and seeing how he is for the weekend."

Potter admits he has been impressed with Aston Villa

Just one point and one place separates Brighton and Villa in the table and Potter admits he has been impressed with Dean Smith's side, who thumped Norwich 5-1 just before the international break.

"They have been good. It was a good win for them away from home and they have been strong at home," the Brighton boss said.

Aston Villa beat Norwich 5-1 at Carrow Road in their last game

"Villa Park I know quite well. It's an intimidating place when the crowd are behind the team.

"Dean has done a great job there since coming in - with promotion, and they have invested again. They are a strong side, a team we know well, so it will be a tough game for us.

"They are on the back of a good win themselves and so are we. After the international break, you never quite know how things are going to go. I'm sure Dean would say the same."