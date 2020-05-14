Coronavirus: Graham Potter provides update on third Brighton player who tested positive for Covid-19

Manager Graham Potter says the third Brighton player to test positive for coronavirus is "feeling good".

The Premier League is beginning to plan for a possible return in June - but at the weekend Brighton chief executive Paul Barber said another player at the club had tested positive.

However, on Thursday Potter was able to issue an upbeat assessment regarding the health of the player in question.

"He's OK, he's good," said Potter.

"I spoke to him yesterday, no symptoms, so he is feeling good.

"It is a bit strange for him, of course. He doesn't like being in his house, self-isolating, but understands why he has to do it.

"As you'd imagine, there is a bit of concern (from the other players), making sure he is OK, but he is - and so everybody is happy with that."

Brighton's players could be back in training next week

Premier League teams could potentially return to training next week, before playing matches behind closed doors in June.

Asked if he expects to be back with the players at the club's training ground on Tuesday, Potter said: "We're planning for that.

"We're still obviously awaiting everything to be signed off, we're still awaiting for that confirmation, but that's the thought.

"We're moving towards that early part of the week start, at stage one (of the return to training protocol).

"I think the general consensus is, stage one, we understand where we are with that, and we're looking forward to getting going when the green light goes."