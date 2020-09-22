Dale Stephens: Brighton boss Graham Potter unaware of Burnley interest in midfielder

Brighton manager Graham Potter has played down talk of midfielder Dale Stephens leaving the club.

Stephens has made over 220 appearances for Brighton since joining from Charlton in 2014 but the midfielder has not featured in the Premier League this season.

However, when asked on Tuesday about a reported Burnley bid for Stephens, Potter said: "I haven't heard anything.

"I've been out training this morning, so I've not caught anything.

"He's still our player."

Brighton defender Haydon Roberts, 18, has been linked with Leeds, but Potter dismissed the speculation, saying: "I'm not aware of that.

"Again, there's lots of speculation and agents busy mixing things around.

"This time of year, that's how it is."

Brighton are at Preston in the Carabao Cup on Wednesday, with a fourth round tie at home to Manchester United or Luton up for grabs.

"It will be a lot like the previous (Portsmouth) game where we'll use the squad," said Potter.

"We'll have a team that will be enthusiastic to play.

"It's a chance to gain minutes on the pitch so, when there's a Premier League opportunity, they are ready and prepared to play.

"It's a competition we'd like to progress in, and it's our next game, so we want to focus everything on that."

Summer transfer window - key dates and times

The summer transfer window closes at 11pm on Monday October 5 with a feast of activity lined up on Transfer Deadline Day on Sky Sports News and across our Sky Sports platforms.

A domestic-only window for deals between the Premier League and EFL then runs from October 5 and closes on Friday, October 16 at 5pm. Follow all the news and analysis on SSN and across Sky Sports' digital platforms, including with our dedicated Transfer Centre blog.