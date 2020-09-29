Tariq Lamptey: Bayern Munich interested in Brighton youngster

Sky Sports News can confirm that Bayern Munich have expressed an interest in Brighton's Tariq Lamptey.

The full-back, who turns 20 on Wednesday, has been in fine form for Brighton this season and his impressive displays have caught the eye of the German champions.

Lamptey, an England U21 international, came through the academy at Chelsea, before Brighton signed him in January on a three-and-a-half year deal for around £3m.

He has started all three of Brighton's Premier League games this season and earned them a penalty during Saturday's 3-2 defeat to Manchester United.

Bayern Munich are reportedly in the market for a right-back and Lamptey would fit the bill if Sergino Dest of Ajax opts for a move to Barcelona.

Champions League winners Bayern suffered a shock 4-1 defeat at Hoffenheim in the Bundesliga on Sunday.

