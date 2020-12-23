Percy Tau: Graham Potter confirms Brighton trying to recall striker in January

Percy Tau could return to Brighton in January after head coach Graham Potter confirmed the club are actively trying to recall him from his loan at Anderlecht.

The 26-year-old striker has yet to feature for Brighton since arriving from South African side Mamelodi Sundowns in 2018 due to work permit issues.

Tau has spent the last two-and-a-half years playing in Belgium for Union SG, Club Bruges and Anderlecht and Potter stated Brighton are confident they will obtain a Governing Body Endorsement under the new points system.

"It's fair to say it's something we're looking to do, but there's a few things to go through first," Potter said.

"He brings some attributes that are interesting, he has had a good experience in Belgium.

"He brings something a little bit different to what we have got and he wants to take the next step in his career - we want to help him do that."

Brighton travel to West Ham on Super Sunday, live on Sky Sports, looking for their first win in six Premier League matches having drawn 1-1 at Sheffield United last time out.

Potter also confirmed Brighton will be without the injured Tariq Lamptey for the visit to the London Stadium but downplayed the severity of the injury.

He said: "It's not serious, it's just a slight problem with his hamstring. The nature of how he plays, you have to be careful, you don't want him to be away for a number of weeks.

"So I am expecting him to be back pretty soon. He's healing and recovering well.

"There's not another Tariq with the qualities and attributes that he has and that's the challenge for us to find the solution collectively.

"We haven't got a like-for-like replacement, so you have to adjust as a team and adjust for another person coming into the team."

