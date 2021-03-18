Aaron Connolly: Brighton striker sanctioned for COVID-19 breach

Brighton striker Aaron Connolly has been sanctioned by the club for a breach of coronavirus restrictions.

The 21-year-old Republic of Ireland international reportedly invited a woman into a house in which he had been staying.

Seagulls manager Graham Potter said: "It's something we have dealt with internally, the club is dealing with it.

"Clearly a mistake has been made. Our position is quite clear. The players know their responsibilities, they know what they should or shouldn't be doing.

"Aaron's made a mistake, we've dealt with that and we have to move on. He's a human being. These things happen.

"Clearly it's not something we're happy about, but it's been dealt with."

Potter added that Connolly has trained and is available for the match against Newcastle on Saturday evening, live on Sky Sports.

Brighton are 16th in the Premier League table going into the weekend fixtures.

They are one point ahead of Newcastle and three clear of the relegation zone with both sides having played a game less than the bottom three.