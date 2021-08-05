Danny Welbeck: Brighton striker sidelined until after international break with hamstring injury

Brighton striker Danny Welbeck will be out until after the September international break with a recurrence of a hamstring injury, says his club manager Graham Potter.
Welbeck, 30, has not featured in pre-season and is set to miss the club's opening three games of the new Premier League campaign against Burnley, former club Watford and Everton.
The former England international injured his hamstring in Albion's penultimate match of last season - a 3-2 win against league champions Manchester City.
"It's a little recurrence of what he picked up at the end of last season," Potter told Sky Sports.
"It's frustrating for him and for us but we anticipate him coming back the other side of the international break."
Brighton's first game after the international break is at Brentford on September 11.
Welbeck, who joined Brighton in October 2020, signed a new one-year contract at the club in June.
He scored six goals in 24 appearances for the Seagulls last season.