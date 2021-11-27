Neal Maupay has grown as person after Brighton omission, says boss Graham Potter

Graham Potter believes striker Neal Maupay has grown as a person after being left out of the Brighton team in recent weeks but is ready to step back into the fold.

Maupay has been dropped for the last three Premier League matches - against Liverpool, Newcastle and Aston Villa - with Leandro Trossard preferred by Potter in a false nine role.

But Potter hinted the Frenchman would be used in some capacity in the Saturday Night Football match with Leeds, live on Sky Sports Premier League.

"He's reacted really well," Potter told Sky Sports News. "I would say he's taken some really big steps as a person.

"He's disappointed, of course, not to play, which is normal, (and) which is what you want, but he's handled that disappointment in a really mature supportive way to his team-mates.

Image: Graham Potter was speaking to Sky Sports News ahead of Brighton vs Leeds on Saturday

"He's ready all the time to help and that's what you want.

"I think that's part of his development. It's part of something he's been working on and it's full credit to him that he's taken those steps."

Maupay made a strong start to the campaign with four goals in Brighton's opening six games - taking his tally to 22 in 86 appearances for the club since joining from Brentford.

However, he could not find the net against Arsenal, Norwich or Manchester City before being removed from the starting line-up against Liverpool.

But Potter said the 25-year-old has taken his manager's decision well.

Brighton and Hove Albion

Leeds United Saturday 27th November 5:00pm Kick off 5:30pm

"He's trained really well this week," Potter said.

"Like I said, no negativity around. [We've had] honest conversations.

"I know one thing is for sure; if he's called upon, he'll do well for the team."

