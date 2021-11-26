Brighton vs Leeds: Premier League preview, team news, stats, prediction, TV channel, kick-off time

Team news, stats and prediction ahead of Brighton vs Leeds in the Premier League on Saturday; kick-off 5.30pm.

Team news

Brighton will have goalkeeper Robert Sanchez available again following suspension for the Premier League match against Leeds.

Sanchez was sent off late on against Newcastle before the international break, so Jason Steele deputised against Aston Villa last weekend.

Midfielder Enock Mwepu could be in contention again following a muscle strain, while forward Aaron Connolly has recovered from a heel problem.

Brighton provisional squad: Sanchez, Lamptey, Cucurella, Webster, Dunk, Duffy, Bissouma, Gross, Lallana, Moder, Trossard, Steele, Burn, Veltman, Mac Allister, March, Richards, Maupay, Locadia, Sarmiento, Mwepu, Connolly

A selection of the key statistics ahead of this week's Premier League action.

Leeds will be boosted by the return of Raphinha and Rodrigo, who both missed last week's 2-1 defeat at Tottenham.

Raphinha has recovered from illness and Rodrigo is back in contention after a foot injury, while Jamie Shackleton is also available after missing the last two matches.

Patrick Bamford (ankle), Robin Koch and Luke Ayling (both knee) remain unavailable for first-team action, although the latter is closing in on his return after surgery and could appear for the under-23s on Monday.

Leeds provisional squad: Meslier, Llorente, Dallas, Cooper, Firpo, Struijk, Phillips, Forshaw, Klich, Harrison, Rodrigo, Raphinha, James, Gelhardt, Roberts, Klaesson, Cresswell, McCarron, Jenkins, Drameh, Greenwood.

How to follow

Brighton and Hove Albion

Leeds United Saturday 27th November 5:00pm Kick off 5:30pm

Brighton vs Leeds is live on Saturday Night Football on Sky Sports Premier League from 5pm; kick-off 5.30pm. Sky Sports customers can watch in-game clips in the live match blog on the Sky Sports website and app. Highlights will also be published on the Sky Sports digital platforms and the Sky Sports Football YouTube channel shortly after the final whistle.

Last time out...

FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Aston Villa's match with Brighton in the Premier League.

FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Tottenham's win over Leeds in the Premier League.

After four wins in their first five games, Brighton were entering conversations regarding a potential European push. However, the same old problems of last season have emerged in front of goal and now they are without a win in their last seven games - just Newcastle and Manchester United have taken fewer points in that time.

Leeds will be travelling with plenty of hope, but this has home win written all over it. Brighton have an excellent recent record against Leeds, winning eight of the last nine meetings.

The way to beat Brighton is to defend with good cohesion and don't allow them room to work their clever passing moves - as Aston Villa did brilliantly last weekend. There is absolutely no chance of Marcelo Bielsa following that pattern, which makes it's easy to see a repeat result from the two fixtures between the teams last season. Brighton won both games without conceding (2-0 and 1-0), amassing a total expected goals total of 4.6 to Leeds' 1.13 as they created lots of chances while keeping it tight up the other end.

Some of those chances are likely to fall to Tariq Lamptey, who is wildly overpriced in the player shots market with Sky Bet.

Since returning from a long lay-off, he has been playing much higher, almost as a right-winger. He had Brighton's best chance of the game last weekend at Aston Villa but his effort was beaten away by Emi Martinez, and Lamptey was responsible for two shots at goal in the last home game with Newcastle. The triangle of him, Pascal Gross and Adam Webster found some dangerous positions in the defeat at Villa but space was limited.

They'll find more here and Lamptey is a very strong wager to fire two shots on goal at 7/2 with Sky Bet.

SCORE PREDICTION: 2-0

BETTING ANGLE: Tariq Lamptey to have two or more shots (7/2 with Sky Bet)

Opta stats

Brighton have won eight of their last nine league games against Leeds (L1), achieving the double over the Whites in the Premier League last season.

Leeds have lost their last five away league games against Brighton without scoring a single goal, while their last away league win against the Seagulls was back in November 2009 in League One (3-0).

Having won four of their first five Premier League games this season, Brighton are now winless in their last seven (D5 L2) - only bottom side Newcastle (12) are on a longer current run without a win than the Seagulls.

In their first eight Premier League games this season, Brighton conceded just five goals (0.6 per game) and faced just 21 shots on target (2.6 per game). In their last four, the Seagulls have conceded nine goals (2.3 per game) and faced 23 shots on target (5.8 per game).

Only Burnley (14) and Newcastle (12) have dropped more points from winning positions than Leeds (10) in the Premier League this season. It's four more points than the Whites dropped in the whole of last season (6).

