Carlos Baleba: Brighton sign Lille midfielder in £23.2m deal as Roberto De Zerbi hails 'future of the club'

Brighton have completed the signing of 19-year-old midfielder Carlos Baleba from Lille for £23.2m.

The Cameroon-born teenager arrives on a five-year deal.

Having made 13 appearances for Lille's B team, he made his first-team debut last September as a substitute in a 1-0 win against Lens.

His first Ligue 1 start came in January in a goalless draw with Stade Brestois, as he went onto make 19 league appearances during the 2022/23 season. He has made a further two appearances this season.

"Carlos is a very good player. He's very young but a specific player for our style. He will be the future of the club," said head coach Roberto De Zerbi.

Baleba has signed a five-year deal at Brighton

Baleba made the move to Lille in January 2022, having played academy football in his homeland.

Technical director David Weir added: "We are really happy to be able to bring Carlos to the club.

"He's 19 and will need some time to get used to his new surroundings, our culture and the language; he will get all the support he needs to make that transition and we're looking forward to seeing him in action."

Baleba is seen as a Moises Caicedo replacement while the club are also interested in Arsenal's Albert Sami Lokonga.

