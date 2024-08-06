Mats Hummels: Brighton make contact with former Borussia Dortmund skipper

Brighton have made contact with experienced former Borussia Dortmund defender Mats Hummels, according to Sky in Germany.

The 35-year-old is a free agent after leaving Dortmund at the end of last season and has made 78 appearances for Germany.

The south coast club are interested in signing a centre-back and are looking at options in that position.

More to follow...

The 2024 summer transfer window officially closes on August 30 at 11pm UK time in the Premier League and 11.30pm in Scotland.

The Premier League has brought forward Deadline Day to link up with the other major leagues in Europe. The closing dates were set following discussions with the leagues in England, Germany, Italy, Spain and France.