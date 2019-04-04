Bournemouth set for new multi-million-pound training complex

Eddie Howe called for new training facilities and a new stadium on Friday

AFC Bournemouth have confirmed that they will begin work on a new multi-million-pound training complex imminently.

Cherries boss Eddie Howe called for fresh training facilities - as well as a new stadium - in his press conference on Friday, claiming that there will be short-term financial pain for the club until both are completed.

The club received planning permission for the 57-acre former Canford Magna Golf Club site in December 2017 from Borough of Poole while improved plans are currently being drawn up to make the training centre a state-of-the-art facility.

Revised plans will be sent to the Bournemouth, Christchurch and Poole Council as an amendment to the existing planning permission and, once approved, the development will commence with immediate effect.

"This is huge news for everyone connected with the club," Howe said. "It has been vitally important that we improve our infrastructure and I am delighted that the development will start as soon as the improved plans are approved.

The Vitality Stadium is one of the smallest grounds in top-flight history

"This world-class development will provide a legacy from the club being in the Premier League.

"It will enable us to get the best out of every single player on our books, help attract new players to the club and, crucially, improve our academy status to develop more young players who will hopefully become first team players."

The centre will offer first-class facilities, including ten full-size pitches, three junior pitches, an indoor artificial playing surface, an outdoor artificial playing surface, state-of-the-art medical, fitness, sports science and rehabilitation facilities, administrative space and a press conference theatre.