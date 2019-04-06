Ryan Fraser's Bournemouth future up in the air according to Eddie Howe

Ryan Fraser is yet to agree a new contract with Bournemouth

Eddie Howe has admitted he is unsure whether Ryan Fraser will still be at Bournemouth next season after initial talks over a new deal.

Fraser has been a key player for the Cherries this season, scoring six Premier League goals from an advanced midfield role, and his consistent performances have seen him linked with a summer move to Arsenal.

The Scotland playmaker told Sky Sports earlier this week that he was flattered to be linked with the Gunners but said he wanted to focus on getting Bournemouth as high a finish as possible before thinking about his own future.

Fraser's deal with the club only runs until the end of next season and Howe said he could provide no guarantees that a new contract would be agreed.

"We have spoken to Ryan and his representatives about his contract. It is one where we will see what happens," Howe said.

"There is no doubting Ryan's quality and how highly we think of him. He is an outstanding talent but it is a two-way prospect to sign a contract, so let's wait and see.

"Ryan has contributed to the team this season but it's not the time to talk about speculation. Who knows in the summer?

"It is that time of year when things change and us ourselves will be looking to sign players."