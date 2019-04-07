Eddie Howe fears Bournemouth are losing their identity

Eddie Howe is concerned with Bournemouth's current form

Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe says he fears that his side are losing their identity.

Following a good start to the season that saw the Cherries move into contention to challenge for European football, their present run of only one victory from nine means they have slid to 13th and remain at risk of finishing even lower.

Bournemouth took the lead at home to Burnley on Saturday only to see it end in a 3-1 defeat and Howe fears that his side have started to lose their way in a season that had the potential to be the best in their history.

He said: "You are looking week in, week out to see a clear identity, a clear way of playing, knowing you are improving every game.

"But in recent weeks we haven't seen the clear philosophy we want, and that hurts me more than anything. So we will have to go away and figure out why we are not seeing that and work towards definitely delivering a better product.

"We are going to have to review everything we do.

"Very few times have I felt like this during my management career when I've looked at a team and not been able to see what we've worked on."

Bournemouth have five games left to play in the Premier League this season, three of which are against teams below them in the table starting at Brighton on Saturday and Howe has been quick to re-iterate his team are not safe yet.

Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe says his side are not safe yet after their 3-1 defeat at home to Burnley on Saturday.

"I don't know how many times I've got to say we are not safe and I don't consider myself safe and on our holidays and the players absolutely the same" Howe said after the defeat at the Vitality Stadium at the weekend.

"Our run of form has not been good enough of late and we are desperate to turn that around."