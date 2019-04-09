Ryan Fraser and Callum Wilson not for sale, says Bournemouth chairman Jeff Mostyn

0:55 Bournemouth have no intention of selling 'prized assets' Ryan Fraser and Callum Wilson this summer, says club chairman Jeff Mostyn Bournemouth have no intention of selling 'prized assets' Ryan Fraser and Callum Wilson this summer, says club chairman Jeff Mostyn

Ryan Fraser and Callum Wilson are not for sale this summer, says Bournemouth chairman Jeff Mostyn.

Cherries winger Fraser told Sky Sports he was flattered by reported interest from Arsenal, while Wilson was heavily linked with a big-money move to Chelsea during the January transfer window.

Both players are integral to Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe's plans and Mostyn insists the club have every intention to retain their "prized assets" next season.

Wilson and Fraser have scored 17 Premier League goals between them so far this season

Asked whether Fraser would likely join Arsenal, Mostyn told Sky Sports News: "Ryan Fraser is a Bournemouth player. Callum Wilson is a Bournemouth player.

"We just don't want anybody to leave the football club. Your prized assets are prized assets for a reason and we want to continue the momentum that we have achieved.

1:39 Fraser exclusively told Sky Sports News that he was flattered to be linked with a move to Arsenal Fraser exclusively told Sky Sports News that he was flattered to be linked with a move to Arsenal

"Four consecutive seasons in the Premier League. We are going to start our next season, which will be our fifth year [and] we want our very best players to be playing for our football club."

Scotland international Fraser runs until 2020 and Mostyn says the club will discuss a new contract with the 25-year-old.

"We will talk to Ryan. It is very early days yet and we will do the best for Ryan as we always have for all of our players.

"At the end of the day, contracts are what [they are]. People sign long-term contracts and will still leave but as far as I am concerned, I follow Eddie Howe's mantra - we never talk about transfers and I just follow my manager's example."

Wilson, who along with Mostyn was speaking at a Football for Peace (FfP) fundraiser hosted by the Global Gift Foundation charity, was optimistic Fraser would still be at the Vitality Stadium next term.

He said: "I am hoping he does [stay]. He has been one of the main sources of assists for myself. I will be making sure I get him in a headlock and don't let him go to leave!"

Wilson signed a new four-year-deal until 2022 with Bournemouth last summer

The England international, who has scored 11 league goals this season, says he has his own aspirations to play Champions League football but remains focused on matters at Bournemouth.

"Every player wants to play as high as they can," Wilson said.

"Champions League is obviously something that most players want to play in - all the big games really. First and foremost it is focusing on the current season, focusing on Bournemouth and obviously I am contracted here as well."