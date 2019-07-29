Philip Billing completes Bournemouth medical ahead of move from Huddersfield

Philip Billing made his first team debut for Huddersfield back in 2014

Philip Billing has completed a medical at Bournemouth ahead of his £15m move from Huddersfield, according to Sky sources.

The 23-year-old central midfielder impressed across 23 Premier League appearances last term, chipping in with two goals as Jan Siewert's side were eventually relegated to the Sky Bet Championship.

His medical at Bournemouth, who finished 14th in the top flight last season, comes after the two sides agreed a fee for the Dane on July 27.

Billing arrived at Huddersfield in 2013 from Danish side Esbjerg, spending six years at the club and making 91 appearances for them across all competitions, while he also has 12 caps and one goal for Denmark U21s.

The Cherries have also signed Luton's Jack Stacey for £4m and left-sided defender Lloyd Kelly for £13m, who arrived from Bristol City in May, with Billing set to become Eddie Howe's third acquisition of the summer window.

