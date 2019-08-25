Charlie Daniels stretchered off in Bournemouth defeat to Man City

Charlie Daniels had only made two starts since returning from another knee injury

Charlie Daniels was stretchered off against Manchester City with a knee injury as Bournemouth lost 3-1 on Sunday.

Daniels was replaced by Harry Wilson in the 32nd minute after a lengthy delay with the 32-year-old falling awkwardly when attempting to make a first-half cross into the City box.

2:41 Highlights from Manchester City's 3-1 win at Bournemouth in the Premier League Highlights from Manchester City's 3-1 win at Bournemouth in the Premier League

He was making just his second start since returning from another knee injury in March, which had ruled him out for the remainder of the 2018/19 season.

It is currently unknown how long Daniels will be out for, but it has been reported that the defender has dislocated his kneecap, which could mean another long spell on the sidelines.