Eddie Howe: Bournemouth boss not distracted by Everton and West Ham links

Eddie Howe insists he is "not distracted" by rumours about a possible move away from Bournemouth, amid links with the managerial positions at Everton and West Ham.

Marco Silva is under pressure at Goodison Park with Everton 16th in the table and having only managed two wins in their last nine games.

Meanwhile, Manuel Pellegrini's West Ham future is in doubt, with the Hammers three points above the relegation zone in the top flight.

Howe, who is currently the longest-serving manager in the Premier League, is under contract at the Cherries until the summer of 2020.

The 41-year-old said: "I would say it [managerial speculation] is definitely not distracting for me. I would always shelter myself from any news that isn't about the team I am preparing to play.

"I always say if I am linked with other clubs and my players are too, then that has to be flattering. I have been spending no time on those things and all week it has been about preparing for Tottenham."

When asked whether he would have to move to another club in order to challenge for top domestic trophies, Howe responded: "I think for me to answer that question and say there is a glass ceiling on it would be hugely damaging to my players, so absolutely not.

"People would have put a glass ceiling on us in the Championship and for never being able to get to the Premier League, we've done all of those things.

"Now we are fighting to create new memories towards the top of the Premier League and that's the message to my players, we have to believe we can do that.

"I always have the approach to my work and to life really that you can achieve anything if you work hard enough, if you truly believe you can do it then you can."

The Bournemouth boss also confirmed there was never any contact from Everton in 2016 over a potential move to Goodison Park, but Sky Sports News understands the Toffees are now considering Howe as well as former manager David Moyes as potential candidates to replace Silva.

Howe has under one year remaining on his current contract at the Vitality Stadium

Howe: Mourinho ability 'remarkable'

Bournemouth travel to face Tottenham in their next Premier League clash on Saturday having won only once in their last seven in the league.

Last season, Tottenham won 5-0 at home against the Cherries and Bournemouth have not won away at the north London club since their promotion to the top flight.

Howe praised the impact that new Spurs boss Jose Mourinho has had since his arrival at Hotspur Way. The Portuguese has the chance to make it three wins in all competitions at the start of his tenure on Saturday.

"It's his ability to make his team win, how he has done that at nearly every club he has been at is remarkable.

"And even with teams that haven't necessarily always been favourites, at Porto and Inter Milan there were times in games when their backs were up against the wall and that is where he operates best.

Jose Mourinho has started his reign at Tottenham with wins over West Ham and Olympiakos

"This is a really good challenge, if you can get a result against the top six teams then that is a confidence boost throughout the squad.

"Unusually for us, we haven't been so good in open play. It is something we are looking at and analysing.

"Last week we had a lot of chances against Wolves. We need players to step up, I do think the chances have been there and the ability is there within the squad."

Ahead of their trip to Tottenham, Howe confirmed midfielder David Brooks and forward Joshua King remain sidelined and winger Ryan Fraser is recovering from a dead leg.