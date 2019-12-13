Eddie Howe confirms Nathan Ake will be out for six weeks with hamstring injury

Nathan Ake lasted just over half an hour against Liverpool last weekend

Eddie Howe says Nathan Ake will be ruled out for six weeks with a hamstring injury suffered against Liverpool last weekend.

Ake was forced off the field during Bournemouth's 3-0 defeat to Jurgen Klopp's side, with Howe saying in the immediate aftermath that the injury did "not look good".

However, the Cherries manager said in his press conference on Friday that there has since been a more optimistic prognosis.

"It was relatively good news on Nathan's scan," said Howe. "The trouble with hamstring injuries, it's very difficult to give definitive timelines, it will depend on how he feels but I think we're looking at about six weeks.

"That's conservative. Nathan could come back sooner than that, but I think six weeks is probably a fair timeline.

Howe says Bournemouth are "stretched defensively" with injuries to key players

"He presented like it was going to be a really bad one. The scan showed it was a grade two - without going too technical - but then we've had further opinions and we think we can get him back pretty quickly.

"But with these injuries you do have to be careful, you never quite know with a hamstring whether if it's fully healed or not, so we're looking at six weeks."

Ake is not the only injury currently troubling Bournemouth. Steve Cook has had an operation after fracturing his wrist against Tottenham on November 30, while Adam Smith appears to have narrowly avoided surgery on his ankle after limping off the field against Crystal Palace earlier this month.

"We're stretched defensively, there's no denying that," said Howe. "When you look at Steve Cooke and Nathan Ake, they've done so well for us in the middle of the pitch. To lose those two players is a big blow.

Steve Cook fractured his wrist against Spurs

"Adam as well, who's been really consistent for us. Add Lloyd Kelly to that injury list and it's quite a chunk of our defenders not available.

"But we still believe in the players that we have, we've got a mixture of youth and experience in there. They have to step up now and show their qualities.

"Individually each of them will believe they're good enough to play regularly in the Premier League, no denying their confidence levels in themselves.

"Collectively, it will be a new back four so that's something we have worked hard on to make sure that the structures are right and the relationships are there - that's going to be the big thing."

1:16 Ake says he has been impressed by Frank Lampard this season, and that he is 'so happy' to see former club Chelsea doing well Ake says he has been impressed by Frank Lampard this season, and that he is 'so happy' to see former club Chelsea doing well

The injuries have come at a particularly bad time for Bournemouth, who are only one point above Southampton in the relegation zone after losing their last five league fixtures.

Howe says he has experience of hardship at the club, and has backed his resilience to see out this tough period.

"In these moments, I'd like to think that's where I try and be at my best because I think this is the most challenging moment for you when you're leading the team and you're being asked questions," said the 42-year-old.

"People will doubt you, and [there are] a whole host of different emotions, that's where you've got to be at your strongest and your most resilient.

"I'd like to think I've handled these situations before and I can do it again.

"It's about being consistent with the players, it's about not ripping up everything that you believe in, it's about not listening to the noise around you.

"Getting the best out of every single player that we have here - that's probably my biggest task - and we'll be fine."

How to follow the January transfer window

Sky Sports will bring you the very latest news from the January transfer market with the return of three shows.

Start your day with Good Morning Transfers at 9am as our team of reporters bring you the latest news and insight. Transfer Talk then follows at midday delivering analysis of the biggest stories. Then join us at 7pm for the definitive round-up of the day's news with The Transfer Show.

Meanwhile, the Transfer Talk podcast will also be back at the turn of the year with more expert analysis from here and across the continent.

And as well as tuning into Sky Sports News, don't miss a thing with our dedicated Transfer Centre blog.

Follow all the latest developments here.