David Brooks: Bournemouth winger faces ten weeks out

Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe has told Sky Sports News that David Brooks will be out for another 10 weeks after undergoing surgery last weekend on his ankle injury.

The winger, 22, was initially expected to be sidelined for two to three months after rolling his ankle in a 3-1 pre-season win over Brentford in July.

Brooks has yet to be involved in any of the Cherries' Premier League matches so far this term.

The 12-time capped Wales international was also absent from the latter half of Ryan Giggs' side's European Qualifying campaign, as they sealed qualification to Euro 2020 with a 2-0 win over Hungary last month.

"We are confident now that hopefully, we have fixed the problem that he has had," Howe said.

"He just had some stiffness in the ankle every time he went to run. There was some slight discomfort for him.

"We expect him to be out for another 10 weeks."

Brooks scored seven goals in 30 Premier League appearances last term, following his £11.5m move from Sheffield United to the Vitality Stadium in 2018.

The midfielder's latest setback adds to Howe's selection concerns after Callum Wilson and Nathan Ake both suffered injuries during Bournemouth's 3-0 loss to Premier League leaders Liverpool.

Meanwhile, Junior Stanislas and Charlie Daniels (both knee) both remain long-term absentees for the Cherries.