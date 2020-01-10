Chris Mepham: Bournemouth defender out for 12 weeks with knee injury

Chris Mepham suffered the injury against Luton last weekend

Bournemouth defender Chris Mepham has been ruled out for 12 weeks with a knee injury.

The Wales international sustained the injury in last weekend's 4-0 win against Luton in the FA Cup third round.

It will come as bad news to manager Eddie Howe, who has seen his injury-hit side fall into the Premier League relegation zone after three defeats in their last four league matches.

Mepham signed for Bournemouth from Brentford last January for £12m and has since made 24 Premier League appearances for the Cherries.

Nathan Ake is also injured for Bournemouth

Bournemouth are already without key central defender Nathan Ake, who has been linked with a move away this month.

Ake was initially forecast to be sidelined for six weeks, which would mean he is due to return in the next few weeks.

Bournemouth are vulnerable to losing the Netherlands international this month - despite Howe saying he is reluctant to let Ake leave.

Chelsea included a £40m buy-back clause in his contract when they sold Ake to Bournemouth, which means if the Blues meet that price the Cherries will have to part ways with the defender.