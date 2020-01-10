Bournemouth vs Watford: Eddie Howe 'desperate' for improved atmosphere at Vitality Stadium

1:22 Eddie Howe says he is 'desperate' to see an improved atmosphere at the Vitality Stadium for their crucial match against Watford on Sunday Eddie Howe says he is 'desperate' to see an improved atmosphere at the Vitality Stadium for their crucial match against Watford on Sunday

Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe says he is "desperate" to see an improved atmosphere at the Vitality Stadium and has urged his team to give supporters something to cheer when they host Watford on Sunday.

The Cherries recorded just their third home win of the season last weekend when they thrashed Luton 4-0 in the FA Cup third round.

His side are in wretched league form, losing eight of their last 10 matches - a run that has seen them drop to 18th in the Premier League.

Their next opponents Watford, who have won three of their last four league matches, are also in the relegation zone and ahead of their visit - live on Sky Sports Premier League from 1pm - Howe called on the Bournemouth fans to get behind his struggling team.

"Teams used to really fear coming here. It was a tight stadium with a really good atmosphere," said Howe.

"There's no blame on the crowd because we haven't performed well enough here this season. A couple of wins is not enough.

"Between now and the end of the season, we need that atmosphere back. We'll go out with good body language, attitude, mentality and the crowd will back that.

"I'm desperate to see that this weekend and we have to show how much this game means to us."

Sunday's match is the first of four games - three of which are at home - against sides in the bottom half of the league.

Asked if the fixture list has presented Bournemouth with an opportunity to turn around their fortunes, Howe said: "I think it's fair to say that.

"Without a doubt this is a massive game for us. The players know that and I'm sure the crowd know how much we're going to need them this weekend.

"We've got a key run coming up against teams in and around us and that's going to make the difference. We can't wait any longer - we need points and we need points quickly."

'Now not the time for departures'

Howe also revealed there have been no offers for any of Bournemouth's players, and says their current struggles mean they cannot afford to lose any key players.

Nathan Ake is interesting Chelsea - who included a buy-back clause when they sold the defender to the Cherries - but when questioned on whether any players wanted to depart in this month's transfer window, Howe said: "I would certainly hope not - not with the position that we're in. It's not a time for that.

"It's a time for everyone to unite together and to be totally focused on achieving our goals and our aims. It's a really difficult window to recruit but also to sell any of your top players.

"The ones that are part of our plans are absolute no-nos as far as I'm concerned."

Asmir Begovic could leave Bournemouth again this month after returning from Qarabag

Howe added Asmir Begovic has returned to Bournemouth from his loan spell with Azerbaijani side Qarabag, but is unsure whether he will stay at the club this month.

"He's back with us. He's trained three or four days and he's been really good," said Howe. "I don't know [if he will stay]. That's a situation where things may change but at the moment he's part of our group."

