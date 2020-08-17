Aaron Ramsdale: Bournemouth accept Sheffield United's £18.5m bid for goalkeeper

Sheffield United's bid for goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale has been accepted

Bournemouth have reluctantly accepted an £18.5m offer from Sheffield United for goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale, Sky Sports News understands.

However, Aston Villa are also keen on signing the Cherries 'keeper along with a third, unnamed Premier League club interested in the 22-year-old's signature following Bournemouth's top-flight relegation this summer.

Ramsdale joined Bournemouth from the Blades in January 2017 in a deal that was worth around £1m and a fee has been agreed for his return to Bramall Lane, with negotiations over his wages well underway.

Bournemouth rejected a bid in excess of £12m for their 2019/20 Player of the Year earlier in August but the Blades returned with an increased offer - and with additional interest from Villa and a third top-flight club - it seems Ramsdale will likely depart the Vitality Stadium, following Eddie Howe's exit.

Ramsdale played in all but one of Bournemouth's top-flight games in 2019/20

Sheffield United have a 15 per cent sell-on clause in Ramsdale's contract, which will no longer be in effect if he returns to Bramall Lane.

Bournemouth have already lost Nathan Ake to Manchester City for £41m and have released skipper Simon Francis and vice-captain Andrew Surman, but new boss Jason Tindall says there will be no 'fire-sale" at the club.

Ramsdale's arrival could mean Henderson's exit

Meanwhile, talks are continuing into a second month between Manchester United and Dean Henderson over a new long-term contract, following the conclusion of his two-year loan spell under Chris Wilder.

The 23-year old England 'keeper has made it clear he wants to commit his long-term future to Old Trafford and battle it out with David de Gea next season for the No 1 jersey.

A host of Premier League clubs are known to be keen on agreeing a deal for Henderson if he goes out on loan for another campaign.

While Ramsdale's move to Sheffield United still has some way to go before it is agreed, it appears Henderson's two-year stay at Bramall Lane is at an end.

Despite Bournemouth's relegation to the Sky Bet Championship, Ramsdale enjoyed 37 Premier League appearances for the Cherries last season, keeping five clean sheets.

The goalkeeper is under contract at the Vitality Stadium until 2024, but looks set to follow Ake out the exit door.

The England U21 goalkeeper has previously enjoyed loan spells at Chesterfield and Wimbledon.

Ramsdale would be Wilder's second acquisition of the transfer window after fellow goalkeeper Wes Foderingham joined the Blades in a free transfer from Rangers.

