Jack Wilshere transfer: Former Arsenal midfielder agrees Bournemouth deal

AFC Bournemouth have agreed a short-term deal with former Arsenal and West Ham midfielder Jack Wilshere.

The 29-year-old had been training with the club as he looked to regain fitness after leaving West Ham last year and has impressed Jason Tindall enough for the Cherries boss to award him with a short-term contract.

Wilshere had a loan spell with Bournemouth during the 2016/2017 season, making 28 appearances and becomes their first signing of the January transfer window.

The deal is expected to be confirmed in the next 24 hours.

In November, Wilshere told Sky Sports News he did not think a return to Bournemouth was likely.

"I don't think they need me," he said. "They're flying at the moment and they have good young midfielders."

Wilshere joined West Ham from Arsenal on a three-year deal in 2018, hoping to resurrect his injury-plagued career but played only 19 times in all competitions as groin and ankle injuries limited his game time.

The former England international, who last played for his country at the 2016 European Championship, made 197 appearances for Arsenal and won the FA Cup twice.

