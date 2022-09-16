Bournemouth takeover: Premier League side in advanced talks to sell club to Vegas Golden Knights owner Bill Foley

Bournemouth owner Maxim Demin is in advanced talks over the sale of the south-coast club to American Bill Foley, who owns National Hockey League side Vegas Golden Knights.

Sky Sports News understands that Foley is heading the takeover, which would see the 77-year-old take a 100 per cent stake of the club.

Talks have been happening throughout the summer and it is thought a deal could be finalised before the World Cup, such is the positive nature of the negotiations.

Image: Bill Foley, owner of NHL franchise Vegas Golden Knights, is leading takeover talks

Despite the potential sale, Swiss-based Maxim Demin has pressed ahead with the training ground development, as well as investing £30m last season and another £30m this summer showing his continued commitment to the ongoing running of the club.

Bournemouth sacked Scott Parker last month after just four games of the new Premier League season, with the club's search for a new manager continuing - but these takeover talks explain why the Cherries are taking their time on any potential appointment.

Interim boss Gary O'Neil has picked up four points from two games and his impressive start has given the club breathing space with regard to any decision.

O'Neil will look to remain unbeaten on Saturday when they go to St. James' Park to face Newcastle, who are managed by former boss Eddie Howe.

Bournemouth are 13th in the Premier League, three points above the relegation zone after earning promotion from the Championship last season.