Bournemouth transfer move: Justin Kluivert completes switch to Vitality Stadium from Roma

Bournemouth have signed winger Justin Kluivert from Italian club Roma for an undisclosed fee.

The 24-year-old, who was capped twice by the Netherlands in 2018, has agreed a "long-term contract" at the Vitality Stadium.

He becomes the Premier League club's first signing since the appointment of head coach Andoni Iraola following the sacking of Gary O'Neil.

Bournemouth chief executive Neill Blake said: "We are delighted to have made Justin our first signing ahead of the new season. He was coveted by a number of clubs across Europe and his arrival is a sign of his ambition, which is matched by ours.

"Justin is an exciting and versatile attacking player who has an eye for goal. He is pacey, direct and boasts a high level of technical ability.

"Although he only recently turned 24, Justin has a wealth of experience and has played domestically at the highest level in five different countries.

Image: Kluivert joined Roma in 2018 from Ajax

"He has also played in the Champions League and Europa League as well as being capped by his country at senior level.

"We are all very much looking forward to working with Justin, a player we believe will be a great addition to our squad and someone our supporters will enjoy watching."

Kluivert, the son of former Netherlands striker Patrick Kluivert, began his career at Ajax before moving to Serie A in 2018.

He scored nine goals in 68 appearances for Roma and spent last season on loan at Valencia following similar spells with RB Leipzig and Nice.

He scored eight goals and contributed two assists in 29 appearances in LaLiga last season.

