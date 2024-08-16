Evanilson transfer: Bournemouth break club transfer record for striker

Bournemouth have confirmed the signing of Evanilson for a club-record fee.

The deal is worth £31m with a potential £8.5m in add-ons.

The 24-year-old Brazilian becomes the club's seventh signing of the summer with Luis Sinisterra, Enes Unal, Dean Huijsen, Julian Araujo, Alex Paulsen and Daniel Jebbison also completing moves to the south coast this summer.

Evanilson will wear the No.9 shirt left vacant by Dominic Solanke who Bournemouth sold to Tottenham for £65m earlier this week. The deal will see Spurs pay an initial £55m with a further £10m possible in bonuses.

Solanke scored 19 Premier League goals for the Cherries last season as they impressed under Andoni Iraola.

Evanilson has scored 60 goals in 154 appearances for Porto and was the club's top goalscorer last season with 17 goals in all competitions. He made his international debut for Brazil against Mexico in a friendly in June.

Bournemouth's chief executive Neil Blake said: "We are delighted to bring someone with an immense pedigree to AFC Bournemouth.

"Evanilson is a hugely sought-after striker and for us to bring him to the club in a record-breaking deal shows our ambition and intent.



"Having scored 25 goals last season, including goals in the Champions League, we feel that his experience and ability despite only being 24 will help us to match our ambitions moving forward.



"It's well known that we were keen on bringing a striker to the football club and for us to complete this deal so quickly is a testament to our recruitment team."

Bournemouth boss Iraola spoke to Sky Sports about the value of the lessons learned in his first season managing in the Premier League. His side travel to Nottingham Forest on the opening weekend of the 2024/25 Premier League season.

"We cannot control expectations and I've said a lot of times that I don't trust the long-term goals too much," Iraola said.

"Once we play against Forest on the first day, if we lose, (people will say) we're going to get relegated and if we win, (people will say) we're going to be in the top 10! After 38 games, the table puts you, more or less, in your place.

"You have to control what you can control. We have to focus in every game. I know we have the first three games, then there is an international break - I don't look much further.

"We are playing in a competition where we know we are not going to have an easy game; even the ones we win are going to be really tough games and we will have to keep working until the end.

"We also have to know the same way when we are playing Liverpool or Man City away we will have our chances. It will be much more difficult, but we cannot say there are 12 games in the season we cannot get anything from. We have to try in every game."

Read Dan Long's exclusive interview with Iraola ahead of their opening fixture here

The 2024 summer transfer window officially closes on August 30 at 11pm UK time in the Premier League and 11.30pm in Scotland.

The Premier League has brought forward Deadline Day to link up with the other major leagues in Europe. The closing dates were set following discussions with the leagues in England, Germany, Italy, Spain and France.