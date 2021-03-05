Rotherham's trip to Brentford postponed after coronavirus outbreak at Yorkshire club

Rotherham's Championship game at Brentford has been postponed after another coronavirus outbreak at the Yorkshire club.

The two teams were due to meet at the Brentford Community Stadium on Saturday but the match has been postponed until April 27, after Rotherham confirmed a number of players and staff have tested positive for the virus.

A club statement read: "Rotherham United can confirm that our upcoming Sky Bet Championship fixture against Brentford on Saturday 6th March 2021 has been postponed following a number of positive tests for Covid-19 within our first-team squad.

"Having consulted with club and EFL doctors and following discussions with Brentford, the club have been advised to postpone Saturday's clash against the Bees.

"As a result, the Millers training HQ at Roundwood will also be closed in an attempt to control the outbreak of the virus with immediate effect.

"The extent of the outbreak will be monitored by medical staff over the coming days with Tuesday's fixture against Luton Town set to take place as planned until otherwise announced."

Rotherham had another coronavirus outbreak affect their squad prior to Christmas, which led to the postponement of two games.

The Millers now have only one free midweek left in their calendar between now and the end of the season, after also having three games postponed due to poor weather.