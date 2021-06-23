Brentford in talks to sign Nigeria midfielder Frank Onyeka as first Premier League addition

Brentford are in talks with Nigeria midfielder Frank Onyeka, as the Premier League newcomers close in on their first summer signing.

The 23-year-old, who has one cap for Nigeria, plays for the Bees' sister club in Denmark, FC Midtjylland.

Onyeka impressed for Midtjylland in the Champions League group stage last season, and as the club finished runners-up in the Danish Superliga.

As Thomas Frank and his recruitment chiefs Phil Giles and Rasmus Ankersen look to strengthen the squad this summer, they believe Onyeka is ready for the move to England.

A financial agreement between the clubs would be a simple to conclude given both are owned by Matthew Benham.

The Bees also want to strengthen this summer at right-back, right centre-back, midfield, on the wings and at centre-forward, as they prepare for their first season in the Premier League.

Right-back Henrik Dalsgaard has moved in the opposite direction to Midtjylland, and attacker Emiliano Marcondes has left the club, while top-goalscorer Ivan Toney is being tracked by other clubs.