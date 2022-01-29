Ivan Toney: Brentford striker apologises for social media video

Brentford striker Ivan Toney has apologised for using an expletive in reference to the club.

On Friday, Brentford launched an investigation after a video of striker Toney appearing to say "f*** Brentford" was published on social media.

The video was taken in Dubai, where Toney has been on holiday during the Premier League's winter break.

In a statement released on Twitter, Toney apologised to Brentford's fans, but also claimed the video had been "cut short and edited".

Toney said: "I am aware of a video of me that was published on social media today, taken in Dubai where I have been on holiday during the winter break. In it, I used language that was unacceptable.

"The video was cut short and edited, but I have to accept the impact this has had and I realise I should not have put myself in this position.

"I have explained to the gaffer what happened and apologised to him but I also want to apologise to all Brentford fans. I respect the way you all support the team and I have to say how much I love playing for the club and for you.

"I'll be back at training next week, working hard to score more goals to win us more games for the rest of the season."

Toney has struck six goals in an impressive Premier League campaign so far.

Brentford are currently 14th in the top flight, eight points clear of the relegation zone.

