Ivan Toney: Brentford striker admits breaching FA betting rules but denies some of the charges

Brentford striker Ivan Toney has admitted breaching FA betting rules.

As first reported by the Daily Mail, Toney has pleaded guilty to many of the 262 charges issued by the FA last year, but has denied others.

The Brentford forward had originally been charged over 232 alleged breaches of betting rules in November, with the charges occurring between February 2017 and January 2021. The following month, Toney was charged with a further 30 alleged breaches of FA betting rules.

The FA assess these offences on a case-by-case basis, therefore any previous examples of players breaching betting rules are not expected to have a direct bearing on the severity of any punishment Toney might receive.

However, Sky Sports News understands Toney is facing a ban of at least six months if he is found to have bet on his own team.

He was playing for Scunthorpe, Wigan, Peterborough and Brentford during the period in question.

Toney, his lawyer and his representatives went through each individual offence with the FA's legal representatives and Brentford.

The investigation into these offences started nearly 10 months ago.

What are the rules on betting in football?

Betting on football is banned worldwide for all players, managers, coaches, club staff, directors and licensed agents involved in the game within the Premier League, EFL, National League, Women's Super League, Women's Championship and the Northern, Southern and Isthmian leagues.

Participants covered by the ban are prohibited from betting, either directly or indirectly, on any football match or competition that takes place anywhere in the world.

The ban also includes betting on any other football-related matter such as the transfer of players, managerial appointments or team selection.

The passing of inside information to somebody that uses the information for betting is also not allowed. Inside information is information that you are aware of due to your position in the game and which is not publicly available, like injury or team selection news.

You are not allowed to use inside information to place a bet or to instruct someone else to do so on your behalf. Equally, you are not allowed to pass inside information on to someone else which they use for betting.