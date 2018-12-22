League Two round-up: Lincoln extend lead

Danny Cowley's Lincoln extended their lead at the top of League Two

Lincoln extended their lead at the top of Sky Bet League Two to four points with a 3-2 home win against play-off chasing Newport.

The Imps raced into a two-goal lead as John Akinde and Harry Anderson both struck inside the first seven minutes before Padraig Amond pulled one back for Newport on the stroke of half-time.

Tom Pett restored Lincoln's two-goal advantage midway through the second period and although Amond struck his second, Danny Cowley's side stretched their unbeaten league run to six matches.

Colchester closed the gap on second-placed MK Dons to two points as Luke Prosser's early goal clinched them a 1-0 win at Stadium MK.

Bury stay two points further back in fourth place after a 2-1 home win against Tranmere. Nicky Maynard headed Bury in front early in the second period and Caolan Lavery made it 2-0 in stoppage time before Ritchie Sutton headed Tranmere's late consolation.

Mansfield remain fifth after extending their unbeaten league run to 14 matches with a 3-1 win at Stevenage. Jayden Stockley scored a hat-trick as Exeter secured back-to-back league wins with a 3-2 victory at Oldham.

Forest Green made it three wins from four by beating Crewe 1-0 at home thanks to Joseph Mills' solitary goal just before half-time.

Carlisle earned a 3-2 victory at Crawley. Dominic Poleon gave Crawley an early lead and struck again after Carlisle had hit back to lead through Jerry Yates and Danny Grainger's penalty, for George Francomb's foul on Hallam Hope. But Jack Sowerby fired a 56th-minute winner for the Cumbrians, who stay 10th.

Harry Davis headed a brace as Grimsby secured their biggest win of the season, 4-0 at home against Notts County.

Harry Clifton's header and two more from Davis either side of the break gave Grimsby a commanding lead before Wes Thomas added a late fourth for the Mariners.

Vadaine Oliver, Andrew Tutte and Kevin Ellison all scored second-half goals for Morecambe in a 3-0 home win against Cambridge.

Yoann Arquin's 88th-minute equaliser rescued a point for Yeovil in a 1-1 home draw against Northampton, who had taken the lead a minute earlier through Andy Williams.

Sol Campbell's third league game in charge of Macclesfield, at home against Port Vale, ended goalless and Swindon also drew 0-0 at home against Cheltenham.